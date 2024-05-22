There is a new small browser called Horse, which propagates so-called trails as a browsing structure/orientation: "...Browse the internet with one simple sidebar that organizes every page, task and project inside Trails - nested groups that capture the natural flow of each internet journey.

see https://browser.horse/features

I think a full tree-like structure of the entire browsing history becomes easily confusing, but Vivaldi could implement something like this, which could actually be useful in complex research processes, for example via a workspace specific history.

This would make the workspaces usable separately for projects.