so-called Trails like in Horse Browser
-
There is a new small browser called Horse, which propagates so-called trails as a browsing structure/orientation: "...Browse the internet with one simple sidebar that organizes every page, task and project inside Trails - nested groups that capture the natural flow of each internet journey.
see https://browser.horse/features
I think a full tree-like structure of the entire browsing history becomes easily confusing, but Vivaldi could implement something like this, which could actually be useful in complex research processes, for example via a workspace specific history.
This would make the workspaces usable separately for projects.
-
@slnwww, certainly an interesting function. I didn't know the Horse Browser, but I think that it don't have a big future, a minimal Browser with some few basic features, apart the mencioned, for $99 (already discounted from $199) is somewhat absurd.
-
@slnwww The easiest way would be a separate history for each workspace. In any case, I doubt trails is the solution for tab hoarders, they’ll just hoard trails instead. I imagine one trail alone could become massive, convoluted, and confusing; when you make more you end up with a mass of trails you have to order and sort and maintain. Without the willingness to maintain you get chaos. I don’t see the upside.
-
@Catweazle Yes, the price is eye-catching, even if there is a discount.
But there was a time when I also paid for a browser: Opera, around the year 2000. It was worth every cent back then.
-
@slnwww, of course, it is valid to create profits by charging for software and there are browser that are paid. But much cheaper and with company-level functions, but not this price for a simple Chromium fork, although it has this function that it says, because it has little else.
It doesn't even have a trial so that users can try it first in case it works for them, no, the option is simple: Pay and we'll give you the download code. This naturally creates a lot of trust.
-
Chrome kind of attempted something like this, but as you might imagine it doesn't actually work in any useful way.
You can see it if you type
chrome://history/groupedin the address bar - it tries to group common history journeys together. I haven't found it particularly useful though.
-
@LonM ok, that looks interesting. It tries to organize by initial search query...