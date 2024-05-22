expansion icons disappeared suddenly;
Expansion icons disappeared suddenly; I am using them so much... I searched an option but I think there is no option about showing or not... what happened... While I am writing it, grammarly is working. So I think they are working well but I feel little shocked;
I deleted and reinstalled vivaldi but same...
@MYIG You mean extensions? Nothing happens when you hover or click where they should be? Are you in a private window - that usually disables extensions.
@sgunhouse nono... not private windows... that icons always show, so I thought it is natural. But it disappear suddenly; you may know it is possible to fold or unfold by 1 icon. But it just disappear all;;
Nothing happened when I move my mouse there...
@MYIG Check Settings > Address bar, there's a setting at the bottom for Extension visibility - perhaps there's a shortcut which changes that setting that you stumbled upon? Otherwise, see if you can just reset the address bar (right-click any button, then select Edit > Reset Toolbar to default).
@sgunhouse i did that but nothing changed really... the amazing thing is... i have a vivaldi in my both desktop and laptop. And only desktop has the problem... i really don't know why...
I fixed it!! I set address bar below then go option then 'reset to default', and fixed.
I want to give vivaldi a feedback
it is korean sorry... but you can see i just did right click but different thing shows...