Vivalidi No Longer Plays Video
-
I've been using Vivaldi for the past year on my Mac, mostly trouble free. However now, it won't play ANY videos, particularly embedded video on Reddit, or some video on YouTube. This only started happening in the past two weeks. I've tried uninstalling and reinstalling the browser, but the problem is still there. These very same videos and sites play fine in Safari and Chrome, so this is a Vivaldi issue not an OS or codec issue. They also play fine in Vivaldi on Windows. What is causing this?
Random example: https://www.reddit.com/r/iRacing/comments/1cwsv63/tcr_is_boring_and_just_understeers_all_the_time/
-
I have also checked the trouble shooting steps in other similar posts, which don't help. I have also disabled all add blocking, which also doesn't help.
It does suggest a codec problem in Vivaldi though.
"Selected VivVTVideoDecoder for video decoding, config: codec: h264, profile: h264 main, level: not available, alpha_mode: is_opaque, coded size: [154,96], visible rect: [0,0,154,96], natural size: [154,96], has extra data: false, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, rotation: 0°, flipped: 0, color space: {primaries:SMPTE170M, transfer:SMPTE170M, matrix:SMPTE170M, range:LIMITED}"
render_id: 64 player_id: 0 created: 2024-05-21 09:11:11.882868 UTC origin_url: https://www.reddit.com/ kFrameUrl: https://www.reddit.com/r/iRacing/comments/1cwsv63/tcr_is_boring_and_just_understeers_all_the_time/ kFrameTitle: TCR is boring and just understeers all the time : r/iRacing url: https://v.redd.it/diur84hmun1d1/DASH_96.mp4 kTotalBytes: 0xb3be kIsStreaming: false kIsSingleOrigin: true kIsRangeHeaderSupported: true kRendererName: RendererImpl pipeline_state: kStopped info: Selected VivVTVideoDecoder for video decoding, config: codec: h264, profile: h264 main, level: not available, alpha_mode: is_opaque, coded size: [154,96], visible rect: [0,0,154,96], natural size: [154,96], has extra data: false, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, rotation: 0°, flipped: 0, color space: {primaries:SMPTE170M, transfer:SMPTE170M, matrix:SMPTE170M, range:LIMITED} kAudioTracks: kVideoTracks: [object Object] kMaxDuration: 28 kStartTime: 0 kBitrate: 13146 kIsVideoDecryptingDemuxerStream: false kVideoDecoderName: VivVTVideoDecoder kIsPlatformVideoDecoder: false error: [object Object] warning: video decoder fallback after initial decode error. duration: 28
{ "properties": { "render_id": 64, "player_id": 0, "created": "2024-05-21 09:11:11.882868 UTC", "origin_url": "https://www.reddit.com/", "kFrameUrl": "https://www.reddit.com/r/iRacing/comments/1cwsv63/tcr_is_boring_and_just_understeers_all_the_time/", "kFrameTitle": "TCR is boring and just understeers all the time : r/iRacing", "url": "https://v.redd.it/diur84hmun1d1/DASH_96.mp4", "kTotalBytes": "0xb3be", "kIsStreaming": false, "kIsSingleOrigin": true, "kIsRangeHeaderSupported": true, "kRendererName": "RendererImpl", "pipeline_state": "kStopped", "info": "Selected VivVTVideoDecoder for video decoding, config: codec: h264, profile: h264 main, level: not available, alpha_mode: is_opaque, coded size: [154,96], visible rect: [0,0,154,96], natural size: [154,96], has extra data: false, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, rotation: 0°, flipped: 0, color space: {primaries:SMPTE170M, transfer:SMPTE170M, matrix:SMPTE170M, range:LIMITED}", "kAudioTracks": [], "kVideoTracks": [ { "alpha mode": "is_opaque", "codec": "h264", "coded size": "154x96", "color space": { "matrix": "SMPTE170M", "primaries": "SMPTE170M", "range": "LIMITED", "transfer": "SMPTE170M" }, "encryption scheme": "Unencrypted", "has extra data": true, "hdr metadata": "unset", "natural size": "154x96", "orientation": "0°", "profile": "h264 main", "visible rect": "0,0 154x96" } ], "kMaxDuration": 28, "kStartTime": 0, "kBitrate": 13146, "kIsVideoDecryptingDemuxerStream": false, "kVideoDecoderName": "VivVTVideoDecoder", "kIsPlatformVideoDecoder": false, "error": { "cause": { "code": 1, "data": {}, "group": "DecoderStatus", "message": "", "stack": [ { "file": "base/functional/bind_internal.h", "line": 814 } ] }, "code": 3, "data": {}, "group": "PipelineStatus", "message": "", "stack": [ { "file": "media/renderers/video_renderer_impl.cc", "line": 592 } ] }, "warning": "video decoder fallback after initial decode error.", "duration": 28 }, "events": [ { "time": 0, "key": "created", "value": "2024-05-21 09:11:11.882868 UTC" }, { "time": 0.9200000166893005, "key": "origin_url", "value": "https://www.reddit.com/" }, { "time": 0.925000011920929, "key": "kFrameUrl", "value": "https://www.reddit.com/r/iRacing/comments/1cwsv63/tcr_is_boring_and_just_understeers_all_the_time/" }, { "time": 0.9259999990463257, "key": "kFrameTitle", "value": "TCR is boring and just understeers all the time : r/iRacing" }, { "time": 1.5990000367164612, "key": "url", "value": "https://v.redd.it/diur84hmun1d1/DASH_96.mp4" }, { "time": 64.48400002717972, "key": "kTotalBytes", "value": "0xb3be" }, { "time": 64.49000000953674, "key": "kIsStreaming", "value": false }, { "time": 64.49000000953674, "key": "kIsSingleOrigin", "value": true }, { "time": 64.49099999666214, "key": "kIsRangeHeaderSupported", "value": true }, { "time": 66.15700000524521, "key": "kRendererName", "value": "RendererImpl" }, { "time": 71.4670000076294, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kStarting" }, { "time": 76.25600004196167, "key": "info", "value": "FFmpegDemuxer: created video stream, config codec: h264, profile: h264 main, level: not available, alpha_mode: is_opaque, coded size: [154,96], visible rect: [0,0,154,96], natural size: [154,96], has extra data: true, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, rotation: 0°, flipped: 0, color space: {primaries:SMPTE170M, transfer:SMPTE170M, matrix:SMPTE170M, range:LIMITED}" }, { "time": 76.26600003242493, "key": "kAudioTracks", "value": [] }, { "time": 76.26700001955032, "key": "kVideoTracks", "value": [ { "alpha mode": "is_opaque", "codec": "h264", "coded size": "154x96", "color space": { "matrix": "SMPTE170M", "primaries": "SMPTE170M", "range": "LIMITED", "transfer": "SMPTE170M" }, "encryption scheme": "Unencrypted", "has extra data": true, "hdr metadata": "unset", "natural size": "154x96", "orientation": "0°", "profile": "h264 main", "visible rect": "0,0 154x96" } ] }, { "time": 76.27799999713898, "key": "kMaxDuration", "value": 28 }, { "time": 76.27900004386902, "key": "kStartTime", "value": 0 }, { "time": 76.27900004386902, "key": "kBitrate", "value": 13146 }, { "time": 76.59299999475479, "key": "info", "value": "Cannot select DecryptingVideoDecoder for video decoding" }, { "time": 80.86100000143051, "key": "kIsVideoDecryptingDemuxerStream", "value": false }, { "time": 81.0900000333786, "key": "kVideoDecoderName", "value": "VideoTooboxVideoDecoder" }, { "time": 81.0920000076294, "key": "kIsPlatformVideoDecoder", "value": true }, { "time": 81.10300004482269, "key": "info", "value": "Selected VideoTooboxVideoDecoder for video decoding, config: codec: h264, profile: h264 main, level: not available, alpha_mode: is_opaque, coded size: [154,96], visible rect: [0,0,154,96], natural size: [154,96], has extra data: true, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, rotation: 0°, flipped: 0, color space: {primaries:SMPTE170M, transfer:SMPTE170M, matrix:SMPTE170M, range:LIMITED}" }, { "time": 81.12600004673004, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kPlaying" }, { "time": 98.14900004863739, "key": "error", "value": "Error Domain=NSOSStatusErrorDomain Code=-12913 \"(null)\" (-12913): VTDecompressionSessionCreate()" }, { "time": 98.8870000243187, "key": "warning", "value": "video decoder fallback after initial decode error." }, { "time": 99.14700001478195, "key": "info", "value": "Cannot select VpxVideoDecoder for video decoding" }, { "time": 99.38400000333786, "key": "info", "value": "Cannot select Dav1dVideoDecoder for video decoding" }, { "time": 99.44800001382828, "key": "info", "value": "Cannot select FFmpegVideoDecoder for video decoding" }, { "time": 99.6700000166893, "key": "kIsVideoDecryptingDemuxerStream", "value": false }, { "time": 99.6710000038147, "key": "kVideoDecoderName", "value": "VivVTVideoDecoder" }, { "time": 99.67200005054474, "key": "kIsPlatformVideoDecoder", "value": false }, { "time": 99.68000000715256, "key": "info", "value": "Selected VivVTVideoDecoder for video decoding, config: codec: h264, profile: h264 main, level: not available, alpha_mode: is_opaque, coded size: [154,96], visible rect: [0,0,154,96], natural size: [154,96], has extra data: false, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, rotation: 0°, flipped: 0, color space: {primaries:SMPTE170M, transfer:SMPTE170M, matrix:SMPTE170M, range:LIMITED}" }, { "time": 102.50100004673004, "key": "error", "value": "VTDecompressionSessionCreate()" }, { "time": 102.51899999380112, "key": "warning", "value": "video decoder fallback after initial decode error." }, { "time": 105.60199999809265, "key": "error", "value": { "cause": { "code": 1, "data": {}, "group": "DecoderStatus", "message": "", "stack": [ { "file": "base/functional/bind_internal.h", "line": 814 } ] }, "code": 3, "data": {}, "group": "PipelineStatus", "message": "", "stack": [ { "file": "media/renderers/video_renderer_impl.cc", "line": 592 } ] } }, { "time": 105.69400000572205, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kStopping" }, { "time": 105.72000002861023, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kStopped" }, { "time": 76.26399999856949, "key": "duration", "value": 28 } ] }
-
Nobody has any suggestions?