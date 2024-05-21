@janrif Not sure you understand how blocking works, or how the adblocking exceptions work.

The exceptions are per-domain so if you wanted the adblocker to work on example.com you would add it and set it to "Block Trackers & Ads". The general use case is to enable the Ad+Tracker blocker, and then make exceptions to disable it on sites where the blocker breaks site functionality or cause other issues.

BUT - adding a domain does NOT mean it will be blocked from loading. Like @TbGbe mentions the only thing the exceptions list does is enable/disable the blocker on some domains.

Having your default blocker set to "No Blocking" and adding domains you don't like is NOT how to use this feature, it would be a Sisyphean exercise in futility to try to block all nasty domains out there, even if you could.

Even if you add nastyhackers.ru to the block list, it will NOT stop the domain from loading in a tab. That's just not how adblockers work.

I suspect your problem is something else entirely.

I don't understand how this one domain appears every morning unless it has a tracker or an ad.

What do you mean by "appears every morning"? Does it open a new tab every time?

Please inform what site this is, and make a screenshot of how it looks.