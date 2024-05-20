Basically the title. I can't recall any recent changes. I didn't install any new extensions or change any settings. Everything worked yesterday.

Today, Vivaldi crashes on start. The windows I had open in the last session appear for a fraction of a second then close. When using the command line, it only gives the error "Segmentation fault".

When starting with a different profile, it works. When starting with --disable-extensions, it works.

This suggests something got messed with my extensions and I'm willing to remove them all and re-add them one by one to find the culprit, but how can I remove the extensions in this state? I tried simply emptying out the Extensions folder but the same error occurs.