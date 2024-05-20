Crash on startup "Segmentation fault", but woks with --disable-extensions or a different profile
Mercury048
Basically the title. I can't recall any recent changes. I didn't install any new extensions or change any settings. Everything worked yesterday.
Today, Vivaldi crashes on start. The windows I had open in the last session appear for a fraction of a second then close. When using the command line, it only gives the error "Segmentation fault".
When starting with a different profile, it works. When starting with --disable-extensions, it works.
This suggests something got messed with my extensions and I'm willing to remove them all and re-add them one by one to find the culprit, but how can I remove the extensions in this state? I tried simply emptying out the Extensions folder but the same error occurs.
edwardp Ambassador
@Mercury048 I do not use any extensions, or Debian, but when you start Vivaldi with
--disable-extensions, do you see any extensions at the URL
chrome://extensions, assuming the extensions are still installed?
@edwardp said in Crash on startup "Segmentation fault", but woks with --disable-extensions or a different profile:
but when you start Vivaldi with --disable-extensions, do you see any extensions at the URL chrome://extensions, assuming the extensions are still installed
That will not list any installed extension, only the Vivaldi's internal.
@Mercury048 To get extensions can you please list in shell with this command
ls .config/vivaldi/Default/Extensions/
The cryptic names are the extension IDs, you can search for the names at https://chromewebstore.google.com/
An idea to disable and re-enable step by step:
- Open .config/vivaldi/Default/Extensions/ in file manager
- Rename each cryptic extension id folder and add a
-at begin of folder name
- Run Vivadi
- If Vivaldi starts exit it
- Rename one folder and remove the
-
- Start Vivaldi
- If Vivaldi starts exit it
- Redo from step 5 until Vivaldi does not start and then you have the extension id (folder name) of the broken one