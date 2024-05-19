site-specific - "view followers/friends" on bsky.app doesn't work correctly in Vivaldi
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) ￼
Revision d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.4.254.15
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
This seems to be a site-specific problem.
In the Bluesky social media web client, an account page lists the no. of accounts which follow them, and no. of accounts they follow.
The follower/followed no. is a link which should load a page listing all the accounts being followed/being followed by.
This used to work in Vivaldi, but now doesn't. I can't tell you when the change occurred.
I've tested this in a default Firefox (latest) and it works fine there.
I've also created a default new Vivaldi instance (so without any extensions or customisations of any kind, using --user-data-dir=/tmp) & tested with that, and it still fails to function as expected.
I also tested setting special permissions for bsky.app in Vivaldi settings to allow all popups in case that was it - but it didn't make a difference.
If however I right-click and "open in new tab", the list page will open (both in my own custom install and in the default install).
So perhaps bsky is using something deemed unsafe by Vivaldi but Vivaldi isn't showing an error or warning?
@irritable Can not test Bluesky.
Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
And, please, can you check Troubleshooting issues.
No, doesn't work in Guest mode.
nb you don't have to have an account at bsky.app to test this
yngve Vivaldi Team
@irritable Tested in a guest profile of Windows version of newest 6.7 .31 build (you are quite a few minor releases, and a few zero-days patches, behind, so you should update at least 3 days ago).
Loaded the front page, loaded the top post's account there, clicked on the links for followers and following, and both worked fine for me.
@yngve
I'm on Linux, not windows. And I'm one version behind
yngve Vivaldi Team
@irritable said in site-specific - "view followers/friends" on bsky.app doesn't work correctly in Vivaldi:
And I'm one version behind
I am afraid you aren't; .24 was Minor update 2, May 2nd, over two weeks ago;
The current minor update, number 6, was released May 15, 4 days ago, so you are 4 updates behind.
And Linux vs. Windows should not cause this kind of difference in behavior. (OTOH, such things as use of Extensions might cause differences, but probably not a factor in this case since you say Guest Profiles and clean profiles still have the problem.)
This is:
[Web Compatibility] Anchor elements inherit pointer-event:none from parentElement (VB-106050)
Fixed in
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-three-6-7/
Please update your browser.