Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) ￼

Revision d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78

OS Linux

JavaScript V8 12.4.254.15

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

This seems to be a site-specific problem.

In the Bluesky social media web client, an account page lists the no. of accounts which follow them, and no. of accounts they follow.

The follower/followed no. is a link which should load a page listing all the accounts being followed/being followed by.

This used to work in Vivaldi, but now doesn't. I can't tell you when the change occurred.

I've tested this in a default Firefox (latest) and it works fine there.

I've also created a default new Vivaldi instance (so without any extensions or customisations of any kind, using --user-data-dir=/tmp) & tested with that, and it still fails to function as expected.

I also tested setting special permissions for bsky.app in Vivaldi settings to allow all popups in case that was it - but it didn't make a difference.

If however I right-click and "open in new tab", the list page will open (both in my own custom install and in the default install).

So perhaps bsky is using something deemed unsafe by Vivaldi but Vivaldi isn't showing an error or warning?