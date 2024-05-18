I would like to see what I am describing as a Reading List status indicator.

I have too many things that I am trying to read. I have 105 items on my list. If I go to a site already in that list, it would nice if there was some kind of visual indicator that I have a reading list item that I can mark read if I actually finish reading what I previously added to the list.

URL address indicator? Something like the lock or badge?

Green dot or other indicator by or with the reading list count indicator over the reading list icon?

Something next to the URL bookmark(ed) indicator?