@lostmyfiles Vivaldi doesn't itself delete anything. The installer however can delete Vivaldi when uninstalling it, and also asks whether to delete your profile - neither of which should delete a folder outside that hierarchy.

As far as recovering the files, try any Windows file recovery app.

One of two things must have happened. Either you created your Downlods folder within a folder Vivaldi had originally created, or the installer log got corrupted to somehow think your Dowloads folder was one Vivaldi created. Okay, three things - your SSD got corrupted and you lost your Downloads folder separately. The first option - human error - sounds most likely, but I can't actually exclude the other two based on the information provided.

Run a drive repair utility and see if it finds yout missing folder and files, the try file recovery though recovering individual files is likely to be slow.