Vivaldi deleted my download folder (not exclusive to Vivaldi)
-
lostmyfiles
I have been a Vivaldi user for years. To be exact, I started using Opera over ten years ago. It wasn't until Opera changed ownership that I switched to Firefox. I started using Vivaldi a few years ago.
This week I ran into a "vivaldi crashes immediately on startup" issue, so I removed Vivaldi today, but Vivaldi also deleted the download folder I put on the external SSD (not exclusive to Vivaldi), and there were over 100 GB of files that I didn't back up. I can't believe this program has permission to delete folders that are not part of it!!
Can I still recover the files?
-
@lostmyfiles Vivaldi doesn't itself delete anything. The installer however can delete Vivaldi when uninstalling it, and also asks whether to delete your profile - neither of which should delete a folder outside that hierarchy.
As far as recovering the files, try any Windows file recovery app.
One of two things must have happened. Either you created your Downlods folder within a folder Vivaldi had originally created, or the installer log got corrupted to somehow think your Dowloads folder was one Vivaldi created. Okay, three things - your SSD got corrupted and you lost your Downloads folder separately. The first option - human error - sounds most likely, but I can't actually exclude the other two based on the information provided.
Run a drive repair utility and see if it finds yout missing folder and files, the try file recovery though recovering individual files is likely to be slow.
-
lostmyfiles
@sgunhouse Thanks for your reply.
Before today, I thought that Vivaldi would not remove the download folder. In fact, I just uninstalled Vivaldi once the day before to try to fix "vivaldi crashes immediately on startup" issue, I kept the profile but the issues was not fixed and the download folder was not deleted.
But today, when I uninstalled Vivaldi, I checked "Delete browsing data (or Profile?, my PC is not an English version of Windows 11)" to let the uninstaller delete profile as well, and then my download folders completely disappeared.
My download folder existed for many years before I started using Vivaldi, and instead of designating it as the default download folder, I had the browser ask me before each download.
-
@lostmyfiles Well. no obvious cause for the disappearance then. As I said, have Windows scan and repair your SSD, and if that doesn't find your folder try a file recovery app.
-