Google accounts keep logging out
XelaFfoppilif
this happens approximately every 4 hours. does anyone have a solution?
modedit: Translation. Please use English in main forum
@XelaFfoppilif Sorry, i do not understand cyrillic languages and can not help.
hi DOCTORG, after approximately 3-4 hours of being logged into my Google account, it logs me out, and I have to re-enter my credentials again. This doesn't happen in other browsers.
and i'm don't clear history and etc
@XelaFfoppilif VPNs? Extensions? Cleaning Softwares? Something in the flags?
A lot of things can trigger a logoff from services and/or the cookie removal.
I use VPN on another browser and don’t clear cookies
@XelaFfoppilif another browser which is..?
If you mean chrome, and you sync it with your google account, it constantly send the login data to the browser, so no logout will happen also on VPN.
Vvivaldi don't use google sync and rely only on stored data, thus a VPN will hide such informations and may trigger a logoff after some time.