Add a question box before closing an email OR automatically save draft before it is closed
-
KrullTheWarriorKing
Everything is in the title.
I lost at least 3 long well written email with a misclick and no way to recover any of it.
-
@KrullTheWarriorKing welcome to the forum!
First, this should never happen! I hope the loss is not too bad...
Drafts should continually auto-save, and specifically when closing an email the draft should be available in All Messages - Drafts. So I'm surprised this didn't work for you. I'm currently writing this from a mobile device and will test this later today.
(EDIT: Drafts do save just fine for me as I write them and when I close the compose mail tab)
Can you share some specifics about the setup (e.g. GMail or Vivaldi account, or POP3 or IMAP, and steps you do to reproduce the issue (where do you click in which order)?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@KrullTheWarriorKing Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum. Sorry you're having this trouble.
If you share the specifics, please include the operating system (and distribution, if using Linux) and Vivaldi version number.
I agree with @WildEnte that loss of the drafts should not have occurred and they should have otherwise saved to All Messages -> Drafts.
As for closing tabs, there is a setting in Settings -> Tabs -> Tab Handling: Close Tab on Double Click, in which the user would need to double click anywhere on the tab, except on the 'x', to close it. It's a way to prevent accidental closure of a tab. If closing a tab using the 'x', then it will close immediately with a single click.
-
@KrullTheWarriorKing Legit request. But I'd change
question boxwith
confirmation dialog
-
@Hadden89 well the request includes an "or"... if the drafts saved as they should, adding a confirmation dialog would be unnecessary.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@KrullTheWarriorKing Can you provide steps on how to reproduce this, but in using a sample/test draft message (nothing important)?