@KrullTheWarriorKing welcome to the forum!

First, this should never happen! I hope the loss is not too bad...

Drafts should continually auto-save, and specifically when closing an email the draft should be available in All Messages - Drafts. So I'm surprised this didn't work for you. I'm currently writing this from a mobile device and will test this later today.

(EDIT: Drafts do save just fine for me as I write them and when I close the compose mail tab)

Can you share some specifics about the setup (e.g. GMail or Vivaldi account, or POP3 or IMAP, and steps you do to reproduce the issue (where do you click in which order)?