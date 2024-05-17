More than one "From" address detected
Anyone seeing this:
It seems to happen when both Sender and From header exist. From the raw message I have:
Sender: "[email protected] " <[email protected]> From: "[email protected] " <[email protected]>
It wasn't always like that. In fact it only started afer 30 August 2022 since I receive those mails monthly. In the client the From address shows 2 entries both with the drop down menu for copying the address, seeing messages form or add to contacts. The only difference is that one is only the mail part so something like this:
From: "[email protected]" [email protected] ⮟ [email protected] ⮟
Reported it over a year ago as (VB-96396) From email address being interpreted as 2 email addresses.
edwardp Ambassador
@Durtro What you are seeing is a notification.
In looking at your bug report, the notification graphic from an e-mail from August 2022 and earlier, is exactly what is still occurring: the sender has their e-mail address as the From: name in the mail client they are using.
The notification you are now seeing on recent messages, is enhanced, with more information.
To correct this, the sender needs to use an actual name in the From: field of their mail client, or leave the From: field empty.
@edwardp I have long had one company send me an email with 2 From addresses - one with the first letter capitalized, one not. While it is true that some servers will distinguish between diferent capitalizations of the same name, in my case something about the different addresses prevents Vivaldi from fully displaying the message, so I have to read the message in another mail client or online if I want to see what their specials are this week. If it were just the warning I'd be fine with that: not allowing me to read the message is wrong. (And yes, I did tell them. They can't seem to fix it.)
yojimbo274064400
AFAICS the
From:header value caused the observed issue because:
- the sender is setting a non-compliant value, i.e. email address should be enclosed by angled brackets, see Address Specification in RFC 5322: Internet Message Format
- Vivaldi's email client's parsing of the non-compliant value is wrong. For example a value of
"[email protected]" [email protected]is parsed as the following two values:
-
"[email protected] me" <MISSING_MAILBOX@MISSING_DOMAIN
"[email protected]" <[email protected]>
resulting in error messages More than one “From” address detected and “From” name looks like email address
Consider raising above point 1 with sender, 2 with Vivaldi and in addition point out that matching name and email address are not an indicator of nefarious intent.
@yojimbo274064400 sorry for my mistake. The angle brackets are there but weren't showed. Enclosed it in a code block and now they show. So the RFC is being respected.
@edwardp corrected my post by enclosing the headers in a code block because the angle brackets were not showing. So there is a name and an address on both headers and they are exactly the same.
The notification itself is not wrong in indicating that the "From" name looks like an address but it is wrong in notifying that more than one "From" address is detected. From the headers I posted above there is clearly one From only. Additionally there is a Sender header identical to the From header. The notification part about more than one address being detected started to appear only after August 2022 but there was no change in headers so vivaldi's client behavior simply changed.