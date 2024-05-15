Command chain to move tab to specific workspace
I was hoping to write a command chain that would let me move a tab from my default/current workspace to my personal workspace.
I have a Work - workspace, and a personal Workspace to separate the two, and often I will get a tab open in the wrong one, and I was hoping to easily write something to move it to my personal workspace so that I can deal with it later.
However I cant see any "commands" that deal with move tab to workspace so that I can specify this somehow.
Up to now, command chains was something I never thought. would need, and this seemed like a scenario it was intended for? OR do I have to do this some other way?[link text](link url)
barbudo2005
Go to Settings, Appearance.
Choose in Menu Customization: Tab
Drag and drop the Command "Move Tab" and over it drag the Command [All Workspace Destinations]
The same with " Move Tab Stack".
In [All Workspace Destinations] choose "Show Shortcuts in Menu"
You obtain:
Oh thank you - I hadn't though about adjusting the menu. My layout seems a bit different than what you are showing (I'm on a mac with 6.7.3329.27 (Stable channel) (arm64) - and it seems that All Workspaces is already in the Move Tab menu - but unticking the Show as Subfolder is a big improvement. However I don't have an option to Show Shortcuts in Menu? Is that a version thing? I guess I can get around it by naming my Workspace carefully so its first letter works -e.g. 1-Work or something like that - but its odd that mine is different?
Also - is there an easy way to assign a shortcut key to avoid the menu altogether? It seems like this menu customisation is the crux to what i'm after? Or do I have to do this some other way - to get a rapid way to move a tab (as I just have 2 workspaces, it can be a very simple shortcut that I'm after - which was why I though command chains might be the way to do this... although I now see that Vivaldi has even more features than I realised - which is pretty cool).
Tim
@macta I don’t use workspaces. I have just one workspace for testing purposes, which I use all the time, and a default window for the weather forecast.
I created a command chain to move the active tab from my default window, to my default workspace (= Workspace 1).
- Focus Address Bar
- Delay, 10
- Copy
- Delay, 10
- Close Tab
- Switch to Workspace 1 (Change for your specific workspace)
- New Tab
- Delay, 10
- Paste and Go
I assigned a shortcut of Ctrl+Shift+1 to that command chain (and also tested it on the Tab Menu). It seems to work as expected.