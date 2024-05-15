I was hoping to write a command chain that would let me move a tab from my default/current workspace to my personal workspace.

I have a Work - workspace, and a personal Workspace to separate the two, and often I will get a tab open in the wrong one, and I was hoping to easily write something to move it to my personal workspace so that I can deal with it later.

However I cant see any "commands" that deal with move tab to workspace so that I can specify this somehow.

Up to now, command chains was something I never thought. would need, and this seemed like a scenario it was intended for? OR do I have to do this some other way?