5 ways to kill distractions and stay focused
-
teamvivaldi
Alex, an individual with a vibrant imagination and endless creativity struggled with ADHD. Tasks and thoughts swirled around like a whirlwind in their mind, and trying to focus on one was like chasing one butterfly among many. Alex battled these distractions by looking for ways to build healthy and productive workflows. This included switching to […]
Click here to see the full blog post
-
surely full and undisturbed support for uBO would be nice, what do you think about the Mozilla approach of supporting the blocking request API in Mv3 and the works to create hybrid uBO that uses declarative lists to quickly block well known requests but still allows dynamic filtering to happen contextually?
also obviously making that work on mobile too
-
solidsnake Ambassador
Thx.
I'll read it later.