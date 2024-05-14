I’m using Vivaldi for x.com as PWA (Add to home screen). Since the last update I cannot open the “app” anymore.

Vivaldi opens just fine but tapping the website’s app icon does nothing anymore.

Expected behaviour: Open X.com as PWA.

Actual behaviour: No reaction to tapping the icon

Love Vivaldi btw. Hope you’ll implement the option of opening links from other apps in private mode by default. FF can do it.