Last update broke PWA
-
herbert.knapp
I’m using Vivaldi for x.com as PWA (Add to home screen). Since the last update I cannot open the “app” anymore.
Vivaldi opens just fine but tapping the website’s app icon does nothing anymore.
Expected behaviour: Open X.com as PWA.
Actual behaviour: No reaction to tapping the icon
Love Vivaldi btw. Hope you’ll implement the option of opening links from other apps in private mode by default. FF can do it.
-
@herbert-knapp
Hi, I don't use X but the PWA is working for me.
If other user can reproduce this you could report it to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.7.3335.68 Stable
Cheers, mib
-
speedskater
It doesn't work here either.
Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Android 14
Vivaldi 6.7.3335.85
-
-
@herbert-knapp
As some user could reproduce it you can make a bug report.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
herbert.knapp
@mib2berlin Thanks. Bug report created:
VAB-9254
-
@herbert-knapp
Thank you for the report, I added a link to this thread.
Cheers, mib
-
romulo.godoi
Same problem on Mi 11 (Android 14).
Vivaldi 6.7.3335.85
-
markusschloesser
-
@markusschloesser
Hi, this is fixed internal, check the next change logs for the report:
VAB-9254.
-
snailcrumble
@mib2berlin thisis probably a "missing something obvious" question but how would I view that bug report?
I can only find the "report bug" page and no obvious links to view/search known issues.
-
-
snailcrumble
@Zalex108 thanks. I'd mis-assumed they were public. I couldn't find the change log either?
-
For a Bug Info, There.
For a Release Changelog, its Announcement at the Blog.
-
@mib2berlin said in Last update broke PWA:
Thank you for the report, I added a link to this thread.
Thank you for the report, I added a link to this thread.
https://cre8zero.com/battery-storage
--
ModEdit: Make possible SPAM unclickable