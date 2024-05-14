ChatGPT in Web Panel
I added ChatGPT to Web Panel. I've been using the MS Edge option to install site as an app. That's been working great, but adding to Vivaldi's side-bar should work out too. Has anyone integrated Vivaldi with an AI model?
It might be cool to have a new api side-bar option. In Visual Studio you can install extensions that link your code to Azure, Github, etc. ie I set up PowerShell with ChatGPT Api and could just have a chatbot in flyout panel. Will think about it an put in features request for the heck of it.