Different proxy for different Vivaldi profiles
mcoronadocustos
Hello, I'm looking for an option to configure a proxy in each profile of my browser. In Vivaldi's settings, I've gone to the network section, but when I click on 'edit', it takes me to the Windows settings, and what I want is for the browser to send the request to different proxies, not Windows itself. Is this possible?
Thank you.
@mcoronadocustos Vivaldi proxy settings are fetched from Windows’ global proxy settings.
I do not know if you can test with profile desktop shortcut and a --proxy-server="...." parameter.
proxy: https://www.chromium.org/developers/design-documents/network-settings/
Lacking a proxy i can not check if such parameters still work in Vivaldi.
I don't use profiles, but each profile is like fresh installation right? So only easy solution would be to install proxy switcher extension to each profile.
@enc0re said in Different proxy for different Vivaldi profiles:
install proxy switcher extension to each profile
Could be a solution.
I had not tested the extension now, in the last year something failed and i removed it.
But now is 2024 and user should check if the extension fulfil the needs.
I can recommend SwitchyOmega. I use it in company, heavily. Auto switch rules works flawless, .pac, socks, standard proxy via IP. Every type of proxy I need to use.