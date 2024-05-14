DevTools: zoom memory and avoid stealing shortcuts
igorsantos07
This is a two-fold post; let me know if I should split it in two:
DevTools zoom
The zoom topic is an old discussion here in the forum (with archived posts from 6 years ago with little solution, or on tangential topics), and yet there's not much of a solution in 2024: with the DevTools docked, it always starts with 100% zoom, no matter if you have changed DevTools zoom in another tab or in a previous usage. Given my scenario, I use DevTools with 90%, and that was a no-brainer on Chrome. I only need to repeatedly reduce DT zoom when I migrated to Vivaldi a couple of months ago. Quite a bummer for the developer experience.
I can't confirm the behavior when it's undocked, since I hardly ever use it that way, but it looks like from this old post, behavior is slightly different.
DevTools steals the shortcut focus
If I'm on the console, for instance, I am completely unable to open a new tab via
Ctrl+T. I found no way so far to leave the DevTools focus so I can properly execute Vivaldi-wide shortcuts - e.g. via
Esc.
Again, this was never a problem in Chrome - press any shortcut from the DevTools and/or console and it works as expected, e.g. creating a new tab.
I wonder if such "not a problem in Chrome" could be considered regressions, as I doubt these to be WebKit stuff with specific fixes in Chrome but not in Vivaldi...
@igorsantos07 They should be separate feature requests.
Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
When Dev Tools have focus, you can still use the New Tab button or a mouse gesture to open a new tab.