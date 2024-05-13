Unable to receive my mail
emerseyougbare
It is currently impossible to receive my GMAIL emails in vivaldi courrier. I log in with the right identifiers but I don't receive anything. I keep getting error messages like socket timout
@emerseyougbare welcome to the forum! has it worked in the past, or did you just set up the account for the first time? If you set it up new, please see the help pages for Google accounts (scroll down a bit here https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/add-and-manage-mail-accounts/ )
Otherwise I find little on the forum about socket errors on Gmail except for this not very helpful thread
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92992/gmail-stopped-syncing-with-one-of-the-accounts?_=1715625707082
edwardp Ambassador
@WildEnte @emerseyougbare The 'socket timeout' error is a known issue. It is being worked on.