I can't reach either of those addresses. I tried in the Safari browser also.

This means your system (without VPN) is unable to reach Vivaldi's Sync server.

This is what you'll need to figure out the reason for. It's not Vivaldi's problem, the issue lies on your network.

For testing connectivity Ping is not a good test, it only tests ICMP replies over UDP, which might work even if TCP ports are blocked.

For a better test do telnet from the terminal.

$ telnet bifrost.vivaldi.com 443 Trying 31.209.137.10... Connected to bifrost.vivaldi.com. Escape character is '^]'. Connection closed by foreign host.

Or use Netcat which should be part of most Linux distros, no idea about MacOS:

$ nc -v bifrost.vivaldi.com 443 Connection to bifrost.vivaldi.com (31.209.137.10) 443 port [tcp/https] succeeded!

When opening the url https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync in the browser, you should see a 404 Not Found error, this is expected.

If you see another message, like a "This site can’t be reached" error then the connection has been blocked before reaching Vivaldi's server.