Vivaldi won't sync except while using a VPN
Fairly recently, I can only log in to sync while on a VPN. Download says: Network error. Upload says: Not synced.
I never had this trouble in the six or more years using Vivaldi. Nothing in my setup has changed prior to this happening. In fact, the Chrome browser has no trouble syncing. And I've also installed the Arc browser, which is chromium based, with no sync issues. It's only Vivaldi. I have two MacBooks and both have the same issue. And, I have two Windows machines where Vivaldi syncs normally. Why it will sync while using a VPN and not otherwise is very puzzling to me. Any ideas anyone?
Hi,
https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync
Is the server URL
31.209.137.10
Is the IP, or one of them
Some soft/ set up, blocks them.
Try a Ping/Tracert.
Search its macOS equivalent
If works,
Something on your Profile is interfering the Network.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Zalex108
I can't reach either of those addresses. I tried in the Safari browser also. I tried all of the troubleshooting ideas and none of them made any difference. I don't think my profile has anything to do with it since I can sync in Windows using Vivaldi. Same profile, same network. It seems to me that it's MacOs related. But up until recently, I haven't had any issues. It's almost as if a Vivaldi update has caused this since nothing in my network or settings has changed. But why can I sync using a VPN?
@dcmargo54 said in Can't log in to sync except while using a VPN:
I tried all of the troubleshooting ideas
Clean Profile?
You should be able to reach the IP by Ping from macOS terminal.
If not,
Check out any network change.
If you use a Hosts File or some Firewall / AV on Mac.
Any update on that would trigger it.
I suppose this happens on your private network, not at company's.
Firewall is inactive. This is my home network. I tried using macos terminal with no results. Can you explain exactly how to try this in macos terminal?
@dcmargo54 said in Vivaldi won't sync except while using a VPN:
Firewall is inactive. This is my home network. I tried using macos terminal with no results. Can you explain exactly how to try this in macos terminal?
Ping in terminal worked with 31.209.137.10
@Zalex108
Is there a reason why "https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync"
will not ping in MacOS terminal? I get an "unknown host" error.
31.209.137.10 pings OK.
athosmoreno
What DNS do you use in your machine/network? The standard one from your ISP?
@dcmargo54 said in Vivaldi won't sync except while using a VPN:
@Zalex108
Is there a reason why "https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync"
will not ping in MacOS terminal? I get an "unknown host" error.
31.209.137.10 pings OK.
To Ping / Tracert, just use
bifrost.vivaldi.com
That ping worked in MacOS terminal.
Then,
Test on a Clean Profile
Point 3 of previously provided steps.
I've already set up a new Vivaldi profile and tried it. I get the same results. Vivaldi will only sync if I'm using a VPN. I even tried setting up a new profile in MacOS and the results were exactly the same. I tried Vivaldi in safe mode in MacOS and it was the same then as well.
@dcmargo54 said in Vivaldi won't sync except while using a VPN:
I can't reach either of those addresses. I tried in the Safari browser also.
This means your system (without VPN) is unable to reach Vivaldi's Sync server.
This is what you'll need to figure out the reason for. It's not Vivaldi's problem, the issue lies on your network.
For testing connectivity Ping is not a good test, it only tests ICMP replies over UDP, which might work even if TCP ports are blocked.
For a better test do telnet from the terminal.
$ telnet bifrost.vivaldi.com 443 Trying 31.209.137.10... Connected to bifrost.vivaldi.com. Escape character is '^]'. Connection closed by foreign host.
Or use Netcat which should be part of most Linux distros, no idea about MacOS:
$ nc -v bifrost.vivaldi.com 443 Connection to bifrost.vivaldi.com (31.209.137.10) 443 port [tcp/https] succeeded!
When opening the url
https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-syncin the browser, you should see a 404 Not Found error, this is expected.
If you see another message, like a "This site can’t be reached" error then the connection has been blocked before reaching Vivaldi's server.
Note the technical error message on the bottom starting with ERR. Example could be:
ERR_CONNECTION_TIMED_OUT
@Pathduck
I don't think you realize that I CAN reach Vivaldi's servers on my network. As I've previously described, I have no problem at all accessing Vivaldi's servers to sync as long as I'm using my Widows based computers. So my network is not preventing me from syncing. I don't have to use a VPN when syncing with my Windows computers. It works just fine, as expected.
-
@dcmargo54 You did say:
"I can't reach either of those addresses. I tried in the Safari browser also."
I asked you to run those commands in the MacOS terminal to test whether your MacOS system has connectivity to the Vivaldi Sync servers. Since you say the connection to Bifrost also fails in Safari, then clearly it's something wrong in your MacOS install.
If you keep insisting nothing is wrong on your network or your Windows installs - I guess you've got some detective work to do
If you had been following closely you would have seen or read that I was able to ping the servers using the MacOS terminal successfully. Zalex108 had me try to ping the servers and it worked.