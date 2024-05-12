Automatic Reader View?
-
MylesRyden
I find myself looking to see if Reader View works on pretty much every page I open now. That's how much I love it.
It would be great to go one step further and have a setting that automatically tries to open every clicked link in Reader View.
Why wouldn't I want that?
-
- Create a Command Chain: Open Link in Reader View = Open Link in New Tab, Delay 100, Toggle Reader View
- Settings, Appearance, Menu Customization, Web Page, Link
- Drag the Command Chain to the menu
-
barbudo2005
You are looking for automatic goodies?
Use the extension "Reader View":
https://github.com/rNeomy/reader-view
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/reader-view/ecabifbgmdmgdllomnfinbmaellmclnh
https://webextension.org/listing/chrome-reader-view.html
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89860/how-can-we-improve-the-reader-mode/8