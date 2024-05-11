Find exact Chromium version
There's an critical Chromium exploit CVE-2024-4671 that was patched in Chrome version 124.0.6367.201.
How to check which exact version my Vivaldi is based on?
The vivaldi://about page shows only 124.0.0.0
(Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36)
EDIT: Found it on vivaldi://flags and it's 124.0.6367.166, so unfortunately Vivaldi 6.7.3329.26 is vulnerable
Nice you post about it, I'm wondering why Vivaldi hasn't been updated yet... Usually Ruarí publish new version very fast, even at unusual times when the update is for an exploit in the wild.
In contrast, v6.7.3329.26 came very fast after Chrome updated, and it wasn't an update for a wild exploit. Unless... Perhaps, was the CVE already fixed in tag 124.0.6367.166 that was used by our update? @yngve
