Show pinned tabs on all windows?
Danger1081
Is it possible to have pinned tabs appear on each new window? I just started playing with the pinned tabs feature, and for one page it would be rather useful. In this scenario, I'm using the Linux Desktop version.
I pretty much always have Vivaldi open, with one window on each screen. I find that the pinned tabs will only appear on one window at a time, whichever is opened first. I'm either missing a setting, or perhaps this is by design, to save memory, or some other rationale.
If I can't, it's OK. I just wanted to make sure that this is by design, and not my obliviousness.
Thanks
fuzzyschool
I agree. I don't really see the point in pinned tabs in the way they are currently set up.
If I pin a tab, I would like it to show up in every workspace.
mib2berlin
@Danger1081 @fuzzyschool
Hi, we have a feature request about this.
You can vote for it with the like button in the first post.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85788/make-pinned-tabs-global-and-not-per-workspace
Cheers, mib