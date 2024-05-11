Is it possible to have pinned tabs appear on each new window? I just started playing with the pinned tabs feature, and for one page it would be rather useful. In this scenario, I'm using the Linux Desktop version.

I pretty much always have Vivaldi open, with one window on each screen. I find that the pinned tabs will only appear on one window at a time, whichever is opened first. I'm either missing a setting, or perhaps this is by design, to save memory, or some other rationale.

If I can't, it's OK. I just wanted to make sure that this is by design, and not my obliviousness.

Thanks