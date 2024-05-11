How to change the language of the user interface?
How to change the language of the user interface when the change through Ctrl-F12 settings does not work (after changing the interface language and restarting the browser, the language of the interface remains unchanged)?
Thanks
@Blazewicz Had you forgotten to hit "Save Language" and a restart?
To which UI language did you wanted to change?
@Blazewicz I guess you mean from here:
after the language change try
- close the browser
- go to start +
cmd+ enter key
taskkill /f /im vivaldi.exe+ enter
unsure why it is happening
@DoctorG
Nope, all is saved and restarted.
It even shows a new language (English) in a dropdown window, but the interface remains unchanged (Polish):
@Blazewicz Let me check with 6.7.3329.26 WIn 11.
Works.
@Hadden89
Thank you, taskkill did the job done
I didn't think about the fact that some more process might be smoldering in the background when I closed all visible instances.
Thanks.
@Blazewicz Seems you had a Vivaldi zombie process from a crash blocking the real restart.
