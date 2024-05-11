vivaldi my default browser in linux 21.3
I want to make vivaldi my default browser in Linux 21.3 Mint Cinnamon instead of mozilla firefox. how do i do that? Also in thunderbird 115. please use a crayola to get on my level.
@Smeeding2535 In Mint menu you have "Preferred applications". Open it and set Vivaldi for standard browser.
There you can set standards for other categories too.
After you did so Thunderbird would recognize it and links in mail would open in Vivaldi.
Next step could be to use the inbuilt mail client in Vivaldi instead of Thunderbird. You can then set Vivaldi as standard too.
The only disadvantage of Vivaldi mail is, that contacts are not syncable in CARDAV.
That's why I have another program to manage my contacts (Evolution or Thunderbird are able to integrate server-based contacts).
Thank you!!! I went to "preferred applications" in linux and there under Internet: i had web---vivaldi and mail thunderbird.
I already had that. I then tried to open my wife's email again ending with .eml and still get "What should Thunderbird do with this file?"
under that i have open with kmail view (default). if i click open with kmail view, ok--nothing happens. If something does happen, i have no idea of where it is.
then if i click other, i get 1. celluloid, 2. mpv Media Player, 3. Libre office, none of which work.
My wife will not leave windows. that is not a solution at all.
I forgot to add: Your solutiion was posted in thundberbird mail as Vivaldi Forum, as [email protected], but it does have a box to take you: To the forum.....very nice!!!
mib2berlin
@Smeeding2535
Hi, I guess we don't understand what do you want.
.eml is a mail file, if you want to use Vivaldi as mail client:
- Set up your mail account in Vivaldi
- Change Mail in "preferred applications" to Vivaldi
This has nothing to do with the default browser, in this context this is "Web".
I don`t use Mint but may you have to set the application on the file extension, in this case .eml
@Smeeding2535 said in vivaldi my default browser in linux 21.3:
I already had that. I then tried to open my wife's email again ending with .eml and still get "What should Thunderbird do with this file?" > under that i have open with kmail view (default). if i click open with kmail view, ok--nothing happens. If something does happen, i have no idea of where it is. > then if i click other, i get 1. celluloid, 2. mpv Media Player, 3. Libre office, none of which work. > My wife will not leave windows. that is not a solution at all.
Unfortunately, I haven't yet found out what exactly your intention is. In the first post you mention "crayola to get on my level", whatever that means is not clear to me.
And in the next post it's suddenly about files with the extension .eml. This has almost nothing to do with the title of your request. Why do you want to open an *.eml file at all? You can click and read all emails directly in Thunderbird.
So: Vivaldi is already your default browser. Thunderbird is your default mail client. What exactly is not working? What do you want to change or understand? What is different in Windows in this context?
crayola level means keep it simple stupid, there is a lower level, called fingerpaint. i am so bad i can't even ask for simple directions.
a. linux 21.3 cinnamon mint, thunderbird 115.10
b. wife is on windows and will not change
c. i get an email in my thundberbird from my
wife that ends with the ends with the
extension .eml
d. in linux, preferred applications, i have
selected vivaldi for the net, and thunderbird
for my mail
e. I am just wanting to read my wife's emails
f. what else do you need?
mib2berlin
@Smeeding2535
Do you meant the .eml file is attached to the mail from your wife?
-
Yes, her file sent to me reads: Friday Funnies: "God Bless Bucks Fizz".eml
(i also have yet to figure out to do a copy and paste in thunderbird)
So, when i click on the file, I get this box , at the top labeled "Opening Friday Funnies: "God Bless Bucks Fizz".eml
underneath that it says
You have chosen to open:
Friday Funnies: "God Bless Bucks Fizz".eml
which is: email message (108 KB)
from: long string and sorry i can't copy and paste
Then it says
WHAT SHOULD THUNDERBIRD DO WITH THIS FILE?
Open with [kmail view (default)
Save file (and this has a blue dot by it)
Thanks for your continued efforts!!!!
-
@Smeeding2535 You may read this thread in Linux forum.
It is said that eml is an outlook format that you can either read in Windows Live Mail or - for Linux users - with Thunderbird that could eventually handle it.
BTW:
To forward a mail you could do it without eml.
In many years past I never came to the idea to send *.eml files to somebody instead of forwarding the mail itself.
Edit:
"Open with kmail" could be the equivalent to "Open with Windows Live Mail". Because also in Windows an eml file is not what Thunderbird has to deal with normally...
So you could chose kmail to open.
Have you installed it already?
(I haven't any experience to deal with that.) Ask your wife to forward that mail... it is easy!
-
Thank you for your persistent kindness and courtesy! It is greatly appreciated!!!
-
@Smeeding2535 You're welcome!