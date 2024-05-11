@Smeeding2535 said in vivaldi my default browser in linux 21.3:

I already had that. I then tried to open my wife's email again ending with .eml and still get "What should Thunderbird do with this file?" > under that i have open with kmail view (default). if i click open with kmail view, ok--nothing happens. If something does happen, i have no idea of where it is. > then if i click other, i get 1. celluloid, 2. mpv Media Player, 3. Libre office, none of which work. > My wife will not leave windows. that is not a solution at all.

Unfortunately, I haven't yet found out what exactly your intention is. In the first post you mention "crayola to get on my level", whatever that means is not clear to me.

And in the next post it's suddenly about files with the extension .eml. This has almost nothing to do with the title of your request. Why do you want to open an *.eml file at all? You can click and read all emails directly in Thunderbird.

So: Vivaldi is already your default browser. Thunderbird is your default mail client. What exactly is not working? What do you want to change or understand? What is different in Windows in this context?