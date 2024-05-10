Cannot connect to yahoo mail
-
Hello,
Yahoo mail works in web, it also works in Opera 12.16 and some other apps, but not with Vivaldi Linux. Checking or unchecking QAuth does not help, nor switching between imap and pop. I tried an app password to no avail.
-
mib2berlin
@Oberlin
Hi, I have a running Yahoo account:
I am not 100% sure but POP3 with OAuth does not work in Vivaldi.
OK, I would prefer IMAP anyway.
Do you use a third party security software like Avast?
A friend use Avast and I could not add any mail provider to Vivaldi.
In this case disable Avast, add the account, enable Avast was working.
Cheers, mib
-
edwardp Ambassador
From what I have found, Yahoo supports OAuth with IMAP and SMTP, not POP.
-
-
danabernard
@Oberlin sometimes Yahoo opens on certain servers and not others. Maybe try another internet server. But only sometimes..
-
@mib2berlin Thanks, the error disappeared after I unchecked QAuth and switched to IMAP.
-
@edwardp Switching to IMAP, disabling QAuth and using an app password solved my problem.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Oberlin As OAuth works with IMAP, you can either use that, or an app password via the Yahoo Mail Security settings to access it.