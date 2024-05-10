Disable popup window
Malakay666
Hi everyone,
I am using Vivaldi on Windows, Linux and Android. But in PC versions (windows and linux) is one annoying thing that drives me crazy - I use adblocker, but on some sites I watch serials etc. is one little problem - when Vivaldi blocks some ad, it reminds me that I use adblocker and if I want to whitelist blocked page. But I hate this annoying popup window - it is as annoying as ad itself
Is there any way to keep ad blocking, but make this window not to appear everytime? Thanks for the help.
@Malakay666 said in Disable popup window:
when Vivaldi blocks some ad, it reminds me that I use adblocker and if I want to whitelist blocked page
No, Vivaldi itself does not force you to disable blocker.
That is the bad web page which detects adblocker and nags you.
Perhaps disabling Vivaldi Blocker completely in Settings → Privacy and installing uBlockOrigin extension is better for you to filter ads and tracking.
@Malakay666 The domain
aucoudsa.netis blocked by EasyList, one of the standard blocklists.
https://easylist.to/easylist/easylist.txt
||aucoudsa.net^ ||aucoudsa.net^$document ||aucoudsa.net^$popup
This is because the site is a scam site and redirects you to scams/phishing/gambling sites.
Malakay666
@Pathduck
I understand. But I was not thinking blocking of the page itself, but that popup window in the screenshot, where Vivaldi says that page was blocked. Vivaldi blocks popups and in standard situation there is an icon next to address bar which displays that was some popup blocked and you can eventually click it and enable it. But on this site (and some others) window appears and its empty. Isn ´t there any setting, which would cause that all of blocked popups are only signalized by icon next to addres bar?
@Malakay666 The question is, what site are you getting these popups from, and have you disabled the adblocker on that site?
Malakay666
@Pathduck No I didn´t disable it and I don´t want to. But I only don´t understand why this abusive window appears even when I disabled popups.
@Malakay666 Because the browser can't block popups when you click on the page, that would break web sites that use popups for legitimate uses.
Doesn't matter that you blocked popups, that only applies to page-initiated (automatic) popup.
Since you use pirate sites, these sites use all kinds of dirty tricks to circumvent adblockers and to open popups that lead you to scam websites.
There is no setting in Vivaldi to help you.
You can try installing uBlock Origin as already suggested. It is more powerful to defeat shady websites. Vivaldi's blocker is not meant for people who visit such websites.