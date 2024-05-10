[GUI] Greyed out commands > change visibility?
-
moin,
is there any way to change the color/thickness/what else for greyed out commands in menus?
The difference between active and greyed out commands is to little for my eyes/my display (matte)/the brightness of my display/....
(and why does vivaldi spell check not know "greyed" (out))
Dirk
-
@heidi-hoh said in [GUI] Greyed out commands > change visibility?:
(and why does vivaldi spell check not know "greyed" (out))
Depends on which spellcheck language/dictionary you have activated.
Check Vivaldi'S internal page
chrome://settings/languages
-
@heidi-hoh said in [GUI] Greyed out commands > change visibility?:
is there any way to change the color/thickness/what else for greyed out commands in menus?
you mean the context menus?
Yes, not much contrast for me in Windows 11.
Elder people and those with reduced sight have problems to recognized if a entry is disabled or not.
Problem: Context menu is created by OS and not by browser and can not be easily enhanced.
-
Yes, mostly context menus. But in principle, everything in the hamburger menu too.
Italic would be great.
Or making active (normal) entries thicker.
Something for feature request?
(Spell check language is "Englisch (Vereinigte Staaten)" but "Englisch" does not know it either. You don't get the below "greyed"?)
-
@heidi-hoh add language Englisch (Vereinigtes Königreich) instead English (Vereinigte Staaten) and activate it.
-
@heidi-hoh said in [GUI] Greyed out commands > change visibility?:
Yes, mostly context menus. But in principle, everything in the hamburger menu too.
Italic would be great.
Or making active (normal) entries thicker.
Something for feature request?
Yes! For context menu!
If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
-
@DoctorG said in [GUI] Greyed out commands > change visibility?:
@heidi-hoh add language Englisch (Vereinigtes Königreich)
OK. UK works, US and "unspecified" not. But it is an error in those dictionaries?!
-
@DoctorG said in [GUI] Greyed out commands > change visibility?:
Yes! For context menu!
Why only context menu? Why not in the hamburger menu?
-
@heidi-hoh Oh, yes, for all menus! Sorry.
On my Windows 11 the hamburger menu has bold font.
What do you need?
-
Here, hamburger/main menu has the same font/color/thickness as context menu.
But in fact, i did not find any greyed out commands there. For example, cut/copy/paste is always "active", even there is no possibility to use those commands. In context menu, they are greyed out in the same situation. (OK, 95% will use shortcuts or context menu not hamburger/main menu. But not consequent, imho )