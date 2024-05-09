Allow Windows single sign-on for Microsoft, work, and school accounts
I need to enable this feature in Vivaldi for work. How do I do this?
@MNGold I can sign in with vivaldi on MS websites, and oauth works for mail (presuming your admin allows this). No single sign on is needed.
What specifically is not working for you?
@LonM - My firm's security requires Single Sign On.
@LonM Cannot sign on with Vivaldi. Must use Firefox and invoke: "Allow Windows single sign-on for Microsoft, work, and school accounts" How can I enable this in Vivaldi - much prefer Vivaldi to FireFox.
@MNGold I see, Firefox has a specific setting allowing for this.
Vivaldi is based on chrome, so I guess if your admin team has any settings for chrome, the same could be applied to vivaldi and it might work.
I did a quick search and found microsoft published a chrome extension for SSO - this might help: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/microsoft-single-sign-on/ppnbnpeolgkicgegkbkbjmhlideopiji