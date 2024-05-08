Vivaldi is crashing any time I type "C" in the search bar
I apologize if this is a silly question, but I am pretty baffled.
Every single time I try to type an URL that starts with the letter "c", Vivaldi closes.
My guess is, I somehow activated something that would interpret "c" as "close", but I haven't. My keyboard shortcuts menu in Vivaldi has the standard options, there's nothing for Close, and even the shortcuts that are defined all have "CTRL"+ something. I'm not pressing CTRL, literally just "c".
I'm running on the latest Vivaldi version (it shows "up to date" if I check).
Any idea what could cause this? I literally cannot open websites that start with "c" unless I type "www." beforehand, or I cannot search in the bar for anything that starts with "c". As I said, I'm baffled.
Thanks
@cristane What is your shortcut for Exit?
@Pesala I have none.
@cristane Well, we are baffled, too.
We have several crashdumps and we know where it crashes, but not why.
We have not been able to reproduce either the "c" case, the "v" case, or the "vivaldi" case (from a different thread here in the forums).
I am starting to wonder if the problem is limited to one or more specific geographic regions, or alternatively certain history or bookmark URLs having been used.
(We investigated extensions the other day, and there is no common extension in the reports)
I think we need more detailed information about the environments this happens in.
Disable the address bar dropdown and see if it still happens.
If it stops then it's something related to something that is showing.
Then enable the dropdown options one by one and see if that causes it to happen again. If it starts happening again then you should be able to narrow it down to what might be causing it.
Does this short snip help? I'm typing "c", you can see something in the bar for a fraction of a second, and then it closes.
@cristane The address is
chrome://vivaldi-webui/
@cristane Not at present; it is the base internal URL of our UI.
I would be interested in knowing how it got into your history.
@yngve I have no clue. I'm gonna try to see if I can somehow remove this from the list.
@cristane If you find it, please make a note of where
@yngve I did a "reset to default" on the dropdown options, restarted the browser, and it doesn't seem to happen anymore. Now typing "c" just brings the regular list of URLs. I have no idea how that got there before.
If it happens again, I'll tag you again and we can look into it more, but for now it seems fine.
Thanks everyone.
@cristane said in Vivaldi is crashing any time I type "C" in the search bar:
I have no idea how that got there before.
Checking your history show show when it may have been added/accessed. Won't really explain where it came from, unless you can somehow link it to another site that was accessed on the same day.
It's not in the history...
Either way. It looks ok now, I'll resurrect this topic if it happens again. Thanks.
@cristane Thanks for the information, it has added a couple of pieces of data that was not known before.
@cristane Question: Do you use syncing of tabs?
@yngve Yep, my sync is active between 2 laptops and mobile.