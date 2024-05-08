I apologize if this is a silly question, but I am pretty baffled.

Every single time I try to type an URL that starts with the letter "c", Vivaldi closes.

My guess is, I somehow activated something that would interpret "c" as "close", but I haven't. My keyboard shortcuts menu in Vivaldi has the standard options, there's nothing for Close, and even the shortcuts that are defined all have "CTRL"+ something. I'm not pressing CTRL, literally just "c".

I'm running on the latest Vivaldi version (it shows "up to date" if I check).

Any idea what could cause this? I literally cannot open websites that start with "c" unless I type "www." beforehand, or I cannot search in the bar for anything that starts with "c". As I said, I'm baffled.

Thanks