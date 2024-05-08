No idea what these two bookmark options mean
kanishknishar
Underlined.
Can't see any & and don't know what the "bookmark dialog" is.
kanishknishar
Also how do I change Bookmark bar to show the parent Bookmark folder, i.e. show all bookmarks?
mib2berlin
@kanishknishar
Hi, on my system Speed Dial is the root folder, it include all other.
Bookmark Dialog shows up if you click on the bookmark icon in the address bar.
I have this enabled because I can edit the location, nickname, etc. if I add a new bookmark.
No idea about the &.
Cheers, mib
&Art==>
To set bookmarks bar back to root (this is an old bug), either:
- Right-click empty part of Bookmarks Panel/Manager, Set as Bookmarks Bar.
- Create a folder, Set as Bookmarks Bar. Delete the folder.
mib2berlin
@Pathduck
Hi, just out of interest, what do you mean with "set back".
If I set Speed Dial all my bookmarks and folders are in the bar.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin The default is Bookmarks:
Note that this is not the same as "Bookmarks" shown in this image, which is just a folder. This is the Root folder.
Once changed, it cannot be set back to the Root without doing the above.
See VB-83735 - which is not actually 100% fixed since the Boomarks root entry is gone once changed.
Make sense?