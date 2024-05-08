@Pathduck said in D&D external links to the "+" new tab stopped working !?:

@stargate Works Fine here. Anything special about your setup?

Maybe ! And I don't know which setting I modified cuz... I remember I changed something at one point and the tab bar changed and I can't find the setting to bring the tab bar as it was before. I guess it is from that point that the url d&d over the new tab "+" stopped working.

Before : ALL tabs squeezed into view regarding the number of them

After : ALL tabs assumed a fixed width and the tabs overflow gets hidden beyond the right side of the window !