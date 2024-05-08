✌[Resolved] D&D external links to the "+" new tab stopped working !?
Hi everybody
As the title says, Vivaldi used to work on this issue. Now (and for many weeks), when I drag an external url over the "+" new tab sign, nothing happens.
What's up doc ?
Thanks for your insight !
Cordial salutations,
iBenny
@stargate Works Fine here. Anything special about your setup?
mib2berlin
@stargate
Hi, do you meant external for external app, text editor or something?
From an email message per example...
Maybe ! And I don't know which setting I modified cuz... I remember I changed something at one point and the tab bar changed and I can't find the setting to bring the tab bar as it was before. I guess it is from that point that the url d&d over the new tab "+" stopped working.
Before : ALL tabs squeezed into view regarding the number of them
After : ALL tabs assumed a fixed width and the tabs overflow gets hidden beyond the right side of the window !
mib2berlin
@stargate
Search for tab scrolling in the tab settings and disable it.
I use only the Vivaldi mail client and there it work, I guess other user can test this better at moment.
This setting is under which setting group title ? OK... found it !
And I use Thunderbird...
OK ! Found it and in this configuration, D&D url over the "+" new tab works so... the loss of that function when disabling the "Tab scrolling" is a ### genuine bug to address...
Many thaks mid2berlin
Cordial salutations,
iBenny
@stargate said in [Resolved] D&D external links to the "+" new tab stopped working !?:
he loss of that function when disabling the "Tab scrolling" is a genuine bug to address...
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
VB-106404