Websites pinned to the sidebar are not loading
-
Websites pinned to the sidebar stopped loading. There's a blank page and refreshing does nothing.
The websites that I pinned are Chess.com. ChatGPT, Gemini, Notion (all blank).
Pinned ProtonMail is working though.
I submitted a bug report.
Are you experiencing this issue as well?
-
@Piff What means sidebar for you?
Works for me.
-
@DoctorG Yes, that sidebar exactly. Blank on my end.
It says "Loading..." and nothing happens.
-
@Piff Could be some extension blocking all or Vivaldi Blocker has too restrictive block lists active.
-
This issue is also mentioned on Reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1cfr26n/sidebar_not_loading_websites/
-
I restarted the PC again. It's working now
-
@Piff That is really strange. Perhaps in meantime a graphics driver or other update happend and fixed it.
You can report back, if that happens again.
-
@DoctorG Thank you!