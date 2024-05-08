Solved How can I add the Translate button to the right-click menu?
mustafakara
As I mentioned in the title, how can I add the translate button to the right-click menu when I right-click with the mouse? There is this button in the status bar, but it is a clunky experience for me.
@mustafakara Translate Selection is already available for selected text.
To add Translate Page go to Settings, Appearance, Menu Customization, Web Page, Page, and drag the application command Translate Page to the menu, wherever you want it to be.
mustafakara
@Pesala I wanted to add the entire page for complete translation rather than the selected text. I was able to add it to the right click menu by doing what you said. Thank you.
You might be interested in the advanced extension TWP that comes as an unpacked addon:
Download:
TWP_10.0.1.0_Chromium.zip
- Unzip the ZIP file into a folder:
Windows:\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Extensions\TWP - Translate Web Pages
Linux: ~/.config/Vivaldi/Extensions/TWP - Translate Web Pages
- chrome://extensions
- Activate “Developer mode”
- “Load unpacked extension”
Folder must not be deleted afterwards
This extension allows you to use different tools:
For complete page: Google / Bing / Yandex
For selected short text: also DeepL (as best, but limited in standard)
There will be a rightclick menu entry for both - whole page or selected text.
- Unzip the ZIP file into a folder:
mustafakara
@Dancer18 I remember I used this with Firefox once. If it works here too, I can use it as an alternative to the built-in translation tool. Thank you.