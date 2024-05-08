@mustafakara said in How can I add the Translate button to the right-click menu?:

@Pesala I wanted to add the entire page for complete translation rather than the selected text. I was able to add it to the right click menu by doing what you said. Thank you.

You might be interested in the advanced extension TWP that comes as an unpacked addon:

Download:

TWP_10.0.1.0_Chromium.zip

Unzip the ZIP file into a folder:

Windows:\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Extensions\TWP - Translate Web Pages

Linux: ~/.config/Vivaldi/Extensions/TWP - Translate Web Pages

Windows:\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Extensions\TWP - Translate Web Pages Linux: ~/.config/Vivaldi/Extensions/TWP - Translate Web Pages chrome://extensions

Activate “Developer mode”

“Load unpacked extension”

Folder must not be deleted afterwards

This extension allows you to use different tools:

For complete page: Google / Bing / Yandex

For selected short text: also DeepL (as best, but limited in standard)

There will be a rightclick menu entry for both - whole page or selected text.