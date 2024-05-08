🔍🔥Google has lost control of its search! 🔥🔎
stardepp Translator Ambassador
This is a justified critical article about spam in Google search.
This is a German article, but if needed you can translate this title with Vivaldi Translate.
https://www.basicthinking.de/blog/2024/05/07/google-hat-die-kontrolle-ueber-seine-suche-verloren/
@stardepp, it was to be expected if, out of greed for money, they relied more on SEO income and ads than on relevant content.
But actually nothing new, which is why I haven't searched on Google for many years, there are enough better alternatives.
greybeard Ambassador
Long time ago.
Goofle is no longer a search engine, for me anyway, it is just a massive and invasive ad platform.