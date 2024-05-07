Scrolling over event dialogue changes month
-
Clicking on an event and then scrolling over the description or participants (both areas with a scrollbar) on the resulting dialogue changes month instead of scrolling the below area.
Making the same interaction through the sidebar on the calendar tab or even the calendar side panel a working scrolling is achieved.
I'm not using inline editing of events but dialogue window editing as should be obvious from the above description. I'm on the latest snapshot.
-
eggert Vivaldi Team
@Durtro I can see this too.
This is a bug in the recently added change to allow scrolling to navigate back and forth in time.
I will have a look soon to fix this.
Thanks for using Vivaldi and taking the time to report your problem, much appreciated.
-
@eggert No problem and thanks for the info.
-
Thank you for letting us know about this issue. It is tracked as issue VB-105774.