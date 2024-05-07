iCloud Passwords not working
Hi all,
iCloud Passwords extension is not working on Vivaldi for me. It says I should upgrade to macOS Sonoma, but I am already on Sonoma. Essentially, it's exactly this issue here:
https://github.com/ungoogled-software/ungoogled-chromium-macos/issues/144
Any ideas on how to fix this?
Thank you!
For anyone reading this. Adapting the code from said link to Vivaldi works:
echo '{ "name": "com.apple.passwordmanager", "description": "PasswordManagerBrowserExtensionHelper", "path": "/System/Cryptexes/App/System/Library/CoreServices/PasswordManagerBrowserExtensionHelper.app/Contents/MacOS/PasswordManagerBrowserExtensionHelper", "type": "stdio", "allowed_origins": [ "chrome-extension://pejdijmoenmkgeppbflobdenhhabjlaj/", "chrome-extension://mfbcdcnpokpoajjciilocoachedjkima/" ] }' > ~/Library/Application\ Support/Vivaldi/NativeMessagingHosts/com.apple.passwordmanager.json
But hopefully there's also a better solution. Many thanks!