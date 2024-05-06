I cannot print gmail from Vivaldi.
The printer queue does not popup when I click the printer icon. Any ideas what maybe blocking this? With other browsers I have no issues.
@wildhorse No idea, actually. Printing just works here.
Could you let us know something about your printer, your system, and whatever security software you have on board?
HP MFS printer, AVG security, Windows 10 pro
@Ayespy Windows 10, AVG security software, HP MFS printer. The print works fine in all programs except gmail in Vivaldi. I have reloaded gmail in the browser, cleared all history and data.
@wildhorse The culprit may be AVG. I has been known to block certain Vivaldi functions.
@Ayespy I'm having the same problem. The print dialog doesn't even come up; all other programs print normally. But once in a while or in some contexts, Vivaldi prints normally. For instance, if I look at an email in Gmail and click on its own printer icon, the email appears on a new tab in printing format, but I'm unable to print it; yet if I try to print directly, the printer dialog does come up (though if I actually printed, it would be a mess). I'm on Windows 11 (up to date), AV is F-Secure in a Spectrum package. I tested turning off the AV but it had no effect.
I have noticed this same issue too happening in the last couple of weeks. It is not just the gmail site for me. I have had it happen on a couple of other websites when I was trying to print an order/invoice. If I click on a "print" button on a webpage; nothing happens, and the browser/page freeze. I have tried using ctrl+P with the same results. No print dialog, page/tab frozen. I have had to kill the vivaldi process a few times. I let it sit one time and after awhile the print dialog showed up, but was frozen/unresponsive. I have been having to use firefox when I know I have to print something. Same on two computers. Annoying enough that I decided to search the net which landed me here.
Windows 10 pro, 22h2, latest windows updates. Default printer is "microsoft print to pdf" No antivirus, other than windows defender.
Windows 11 pro, 23h2, latest windows updates. Default printer is "Adobe pdf" Symantec Enterprise antivirus.
If there are any logs or more information that would help; I am open to trying to find more info.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit) I installed the update today when I saw the update available notification. Will see if anything has changed after the latest patch.
No change with the latest Vivaldi update. Like @DrewIam, the problem has occurred for me at various sites, and I too have had to kill the Vivaldi process several times. Windows and tabs created possibly via Javascripts (like maybe the Gmails, but also elsewhere, such as invoices even when provided as PDFs) are most often affected; however, I tested popup photos on Facebook and the print dialogue was created as normal (but note, the photos are embedded in pages). I also tested with different printers set as default.
mib2berlin
@DrewIam
Hi, I think your issues is different, @Kerampf @wildhorse cant open the print dialogue.
There is a bug report investigated by the developer for Gmail and Yahoo, for example.
The freeze of Vivaldi should create a crash log, hopefully.
If you find one corresponding with such a freeze make a bug report, please.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
If I click on the print icon a new tab open, if I switch back to the Gmail tab and then to the new tab the dialogue appears.
I created a thread on this, but posting it here as well (admin, please feel free to delete the other thread).
With the last major update (I'm on 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) (64-bit), on Windows 10 Version 22H2), I have had problems printing.
For example, if I'm in my Zen cart shop and I click on the invoice button to print an order invoice, a new tab pops up with the invoice, all good. But, pressing Ctrl-P to print, nothing happens, or nothing appears to happen (selecting Print from the menu also doesn't appear to do anything). From this new tab I also can't Alt-tab to the previous tab, I have to manually click another tab. Then I can Alt-tab back to the invoice tab and the print dialog is magically there and works.
It's as if the print dialog/preview page is being created but not shown, and then it is holding the focus so you can't do anything else like Alt-tab etc.
@mib2berlin
Hi, I was able to find reports in the crashpad. I know one match the date/time I placed an order on a website and tried printing the order receipt. I submitted a bug report. VB-106454
Thanks!
@DrewIam
Hi, thank you for the detailed report, I add some tags for the developer.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Much appreciated! I just sent another crash log dump file in on it. I was on my town's website and tried to print something. Same results with no printing and tab/page frozen. I found a new crash log file right afterwards. The second time I tried the site/printing; I did try switching to a different tab, and then back and found the print dialog window sitting there this time. I won't bombard them with more crash files, etc. and will wait to see if anything else is needed.
Again, thanks for all of the assistance, and hopefully this helps everyone.
I think the problem appeared after a mid-April update. I only noticed it because I help a neighbour with their online shopping and I print the list from Gmail for them. It has been occurring for three weeks at least.
Print preview does load eventually. The dialog seems to take 3-4 minutes to appear on my desktop system... which is incidentally not low end.
I can confirm this is a recent issue.
Currently I'm running
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.27 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 2bc631ece7a502a3603cad789b1673bbb8b68bfa
The webapp where we noticed it, opens a popup and triggers the print command in javascript. But the printer dialog does not appear.
Why do I know this, because opening the url of the popup in a new tab (via copu/paste) does work as expected.
I tried the setting "open popups in new tab", but that does not help. Probably because that tab stays in the same process as its parent (as the F12 dev console warns about at opening)?
This is not an issue in latest Chrome browser:
Version 124.0.6367.202 (Officiële build) (64-bits)
-
@rsiera
Hi, this is a reported and confirmed bug happen on Gmail, Yahoo for example.
The fix is in process, I hope we get an update soon in one of the next 6.7 updates.
Cheers, mib
I just received an update (6.7.3329.29) which fixed this.
Thanks Vivaldi.
The update works for me too. Thanks!