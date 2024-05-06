I have noticed this same issue too happening in the last couple of weeks. It is not just the gmail site for me. I have had it happen on a couple of other websites when I was trying to print an order/invoice. If I click on a "print" button on a webpage; nothing happens, and the browser/page freeze. I have tried using ctrl+P with the same results. No print dialog, page/tab frozen. I have had to kill the vivaldi process a few times. I let it sit one time and after awhile the print dialog showed up, but was frozen/unresponsive. I have been having to use firefox when I know I have to print something. Same on two computers. Annoying enough that I decided to search the net which landed me here.

Windows 10 pro, 22h2, latest windows updates. Default printer is "microsoft print to pdf" No antivirus, other than windows defender.

Windows 11 pro, 23h2, latest windows updates. Default printer is "Adobe pdf" Symantec Enterprise antivirus.

If there are any logs or more information that would help; I am open to trying to find more info.

Vivaldi 6.7.3329.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit) I installed the update today when I saw the update available notification. Will see if anything has changed after the latest patch.