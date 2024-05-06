Hello,

I haven't used my computer for a while, but I already noticed this problem 4 days ago (I just updated to 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) (64-Bit) ).

When I want to search something, I write it very fast in the address bar and push enter. However, what happens then, is that it opens a bookmark that only has the first letter in common with the word I wanted to search.

However, if I type slowly and wait for the browser to see that the word I wrote is not the same as one of my bookmarks, it opens the search machine (which is the normal thing to do!).

I tried this with all extensions disabled and the problem continued.

This problem never happened in the past, so it is probably not due to my computer (windows 11). Did someone else also experience this bug ?