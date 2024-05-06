Backup Encryption Password wont save in my files
-
I'm trying to sync my phone to my Vivaldi browser and forgot my encryption key. However, I've been trying to get the app to save the backup key and it never shows up wherever I save it in my files.
It's a .txt file and I select to put it in a folder, when I look in that folder it's not there, it never downloads it.
-
@Catrq
Hi, this is a bug, you cant save your encryption key on the desktop version at moment.
If you still logged in on the desktop you can reset the remote data and set a new encryption password.
If you have other synced devices all get logged out of sync.
You have to login again with the new password.
Cheers, mib
-
SandunMadhushan
same issue
-
SandunMadhushan
@mib2berlin still the same bug is here. it has not been fixed yet.
-
@SandunMadhushan
Hi and no, it is not fixed.
I ask in the developer chat about the status and will report back here.
Cheers, mib
-
I hope we get an answer (and a solution) to this error soon.
-
@Tutu
Hi, the solution is to logout/in and type the encryption password again.
A developer post this internal.
I cant test this because I already reset the remote data which work too.
Cheers, mib
-
I suggest to get something like KeePass / Keeweb to avoid / workaround that kind of problems.
-
@mib2berlin
Unfortunately, I forgot the encryption password.
That's why I wanted to use the encryption key.
-
@Tutu
Hm, if you reset the remote data you can choose a new one.
-
But won't bookmarks and saved passwords be deleted?
-
@Tutu
Only on the server, all what you have in your running device stays there.
If you connect again to sync these data are uploaded to the server then.
I have done this many many times and it always work so.
If you want to be 110% save, backup your profile folder "Default", the path of it is shown in Help > About.
This is always a good idea anyway, sync is not a backup tool.
-
Thanks!!
-
@all
This is fixed and included in the latest update of Vivaldi from today.
I not sure if it fix an already exiting problem but it should not happen again.
Cheers, mib