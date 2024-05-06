"Open in new tab" by default
When I left click on a link during a search, it opens by itself in a new tab, resulting in a large number of tabs.
I want it to open in the same tab when I click on the link.
Can anyone tell me how to solve this problem?
@soma171215 The target is set in the web page’s code. To always open a link in the current tab, Right-click, Open Link.
Vote for Option to Always Reuse Active Tab
barbudo2005
@Pesala I see, so it wasn't something you could do something about in the Vivaldi settings section.
Thanks for letting me know.
@barbudo2005 I used the extension mentioned in your post and successfully solved the problem! Thank you!