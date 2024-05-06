Option to Disable Signature Seperator
I would like to use Vivaldi Mai in my business environment now that I can use mail aliases.
Unfortunately I'm still annoyed by the signature separator "--" - in Thunderbird I can easily switch it off in about:config: mail.identity.default.suppress_signature_separator' to true and that's it.
I have searched the net for a way to change this in Vivaldi Mail but have not found a way.
Is this really not possible?
If not, that would be another plus point for the highly customisable Vivaldi if this were possible. That would be the last hurdle to be able to replace Thunderbird.
burnout426
At the URL
vivaldi://settings/mail/, on the identity tab for each mail account's settings, there's an option to place the signature at the top instead of the bottom. When set to the top, the separator is not included.
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/64621/signature-position-for-reply-and-forward for reference.
yojimbo274064400
@burnout426 said in Option to Disable Signature Seperator:
At the URL
vivaldi://settings/mail/, on the identity tab for each mail account's settings, there's an option to place the signature at the top instead of the bottom. When set to the top, the separator is not included.
AFAICS the separator is still added when creating a new message but not when replying; which makes sense as its inclusion may result in recipient's email client failing to quote message in reply.
burnout426
@yojimbo274064400 Yes, I was indeed talking about the reply case.