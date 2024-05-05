@aurelia-allamele I just tested this and it seems that folder and all messages in there are unrecoverable. Also on my desktop Vivaldi install, (test) folder and (test) email are gone.

As an immediate thing you can do: If you have another device that is only occasionally syncing (in my case: smart phone) make sure that is not connected to the internet (to ensure it doesn't sync and doesn't also remove the folder and email), then start your mail app there. This might already give you a list of emails.

There may or may not be a way for staff to recover your email folder on the server. There is a "contact us" button at the end of this page https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/troubleshooting-webmail-issues/

Maybe someone else has another trick up their sleeves...