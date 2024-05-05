After upgrading to 6.7 version on my Mac M1, the window buttons (minimize, maximize, close) do not allign vertically in the middle anymore...

I tried to edit the location using css, but it does not affect the button location.

I downgrade back to 6.6, it looks fine, and the editing in css affect the button location again.

Here is my CSS:

#titlebar #pagetitle { display: none; } #browser.mac.address-top .toolbar:has(.window-buttongroup.on-mainbar) { min-height: calc(36px / var(--uiZoomLevel)); max-height: calc(36px / var(--uiZoomLevel)); } #browser.mac.address-top .UrlBar-AddressField { margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; max-width: 40%; } .UrlBar-AddressField { margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; max-width: 60%; min-height: 32px; } I try to edit the window button location in the following way, which works for 6.6, but not 6.7. #browser.mac .window-buttongroup button.window-minimize { transform: translate(-5px, -3px) !important; #browser.mac. window-buttongroup button.window-restore, #browser.win . window-buttongroup button.window-maximize { transform: translate(-5px, -3px) !important; #browser.mac.window-buttongroup button.window-close { transform: translate(-5px, -3px) important; #browser.mac.window-buttongroup { !right: Opx !important; top: 0px important; }

Is it because the way changing window button position changed in 6.7?

Would be grateful if one can let me know how to keep the window button position in the middle (vertically). Thanks!