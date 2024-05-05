Button top margin in mac 6.7 version
After upgrading to 6.7 version on my Mac M1, the window buttons (minimize, maximize, close) do not allign vertically in the middle anymore...
I tried to edit the location using css, but it does not affect the button location.
I downgrade back to 6.6, it looks fine, and the editing in css affect the button location again.
Here is my CSS:
#titlebar #pagetitle { display: none; } #browser.mac.address-top .toolbar:has(.window-buttongroup.on-mainbar) { min-height: calc(36px / var(--uiZoomLevel)); max-height: calc(36px / var(--uiZoomLevel)); } #browser.mac.address-top .UrlBar-AddressField { margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; max-width: 40%; } .UrlBar-AddressField { margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; max-width: 60%; min-height: 32px; } I try to edit the window button location in the following way, which works for 6.6, but not 6.7. #browser.mac .window-buttongroup button.window-minimize { transform: translate(-5px, -3px) !important; #browser.mac. window-buttongroup button.window-restore, #browser.win . window-buttongroup button.window-maximize { transform: translate(-5px, -3px) !important; #browser.mac.window-buttongroup button.window-close { transform: translate(-5px, -3px) important; #browser.mac.window-buttongroup { !right: Opx !important; top: 0px important; }
Is it because the way changing window button position changed in 6.7?
Would be grateful if one can let me know how to keep the window button position in the middle (vertically). Thanks!
@badou
I have not seen that, but I have a title bar in Vivaldi and I am using an Intel CPU. In Settings > Appearance, I set "Use native window" to get a title bar. No idea how the CPU would make any difference.
Thank you.
Please see below the look in 6.7 and 6.6
The look in 6.7:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/96zu8izdwq5y9jg/Screenshot 2024-05-05 at 07.37.26.png?dl=0
In 6.6, aligned in the middle vertically:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/ke55pskd70unhak/Screenshot 2024-05-05 at 07.45.51.png?dl=0
@badou said in Button top margin in mac 6.7 version:
Those pages are completely blank.
It is not about the page, but about the window button (close, minimize, maximize) at the top left corner. Their vertical alignment.
@badou
The links you posted lead me to blank pages with no images.
@Streptococcus I see. It is a dropbox link. Let me try different way of creating dropbox link and see if it works
"https://www.dropbox.com/s/96zu8izdwq5y9jg/Screenshot 2024-05-05 at 07.37.26.png?st=iczluwat&dl=0"
"https://www.dropbox.com/s/ke55pskd70unhak/Screenshot 2024-05-05 at 07.45.51.png?st=h701xkak&dl=0"
Or perhaps this short link:
6.7:
https://ibb.co/r2vbt9g
Please see the different locations of close button on the top left corner
@badou
The dropbox links do not work for me, but the short links do. You have no tab bar? The traffic light buttons are in the navigation toolbar? That is quite different. I have a title bar and a tab bar. I like seeing the title of a page, so I used the native appearance to give me that. That is where the traffic light buttons are for me now, and it stops them from wasting space on other bars.