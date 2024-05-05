Why last 1-2 weeks Vivaldi ask almost every day permission of Google to use Vivaldi Mail&Calendar?
Why last 1-2 weeks Vivaldi ask almost every day permission of Google to use Vivaldi Mail&Calendar? Its me (i did smth) or its happens when vivaldi updating his version or google updating.
why do u think this happens?
i saw similar toppic but people only said - go tell vivaldi its bug...
@fromwater It doesn't, unless you are signed into an account that uses Google resources, and then you just have to allow the cookies (or clear cookies and allow them to be set again).