There is no special operation process, simply click the close button, and then it can no longer be started. Reinstalling in the same path is also invalid. Restarting the system is also ineffective, as there is no vivaldi process in the system, which is clearly a bug.



Windows11 23H，Vivaldi.6.7.3329.24.x64

After removing the user count data, the new user can start up normally. However, when I logged in as a user, I explicitly used the same account and device name. However, the cloud bookmarks and so on will not be synchronized locally, but will be displayed as "synchronized tags", and the theme will not be synchronized. This is a incomplete synchronization. This is not a true portable version either.

The original user data still cannot be started.