BUG: SHIFT+ENTER opens outside of the tab stack instead of inside it...
-
While in a tab stack, if we use SHIFT+ENTER to open something in the address field in a new tab, it opens outside of the tab stack instead of inside it. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-106265]
-
@TsunamiZ Do you have
Open Tabs in Current Tab Stackenabled under
vivaldi://settings/tabs/→
Tab Features→
Tab Stack Options?
With that enabled, it works for me.
-
yes, my setting is correct. it is just not working for SHIFT+ENTER in the address field. here are my tab settings...
-
@TsunamiZ Maybe I made a mistake earlier, but now I can't seem to get it to work correctly.
Guess I can confirm this bug.