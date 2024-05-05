how to disable bold bookmark titles?
-
Hello,
since the last update, the names of the bookmarks are in bold text. This makes reading more difficult because I suddenly have to cover such a large area and is also annoying in general.
I have not installed any new extensions.
Is that supposed to be the case? I didn't see an entry about this in the changelog.
Is there a way to make it normal again?
Version: 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Revision: d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78
System: Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3527)
JavaScript: V8 12.4.254.15
-
I guess you want Setup - Appearance - Compact Layout (Einstellungen - Darstellung - Kompaktes Layout)?
-
Thank you for the advice!
Yes, it was the correct option.
I had never noticed that you can use it to set bold.
I don't know, why it was disabled.
Problem solved
-
@Erakla If you look at the related threads, you see that the default layout (that is, compact layout disabled) is mostly for touchscreen compatibility, and that Chromium expects to be removing the "compact" option eventually..