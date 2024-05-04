Privacy Guard vs Privacy Settings - Help Please
-
Since Privacy Guard, I am having trouble signing in to various sites; ex: bank & others. In fact, almost any sight that requires a password. I have tried to add exceptions to Privacy Guard to no avail. In fact, I don't even see the Privacy Guard icon near the address bar. I don't how to fix this situation. Help would be appreciated. TIA
-
-
-
-
@janrif It might while it's on but if you disable the blocking per site or globally I don't see how it could.
If you have still have troubles on some specific site, removing its data with the padlock icon in urlbar should help.