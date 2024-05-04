Edge to Edge support
Hello Team Vivaldi,
It's been a while since Android has allowed the provision to enable edge-to-edge option for their apps. Having this feature for android will be amazing as it will be immersive and make the experience far more better whilst utilising the screen estate we have for bigger phones. Currently, that space seems to be wasted and having something like this as in iOS will be awesome.
Hoping Team Vivaldi will look into this and implement this feature which will really set it apart from the rest of the competition.