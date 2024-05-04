There really is the link you are looking for, which is what the topic is about. The necessary link has

the attribute title="" is what I really want to copy.

But a dangerous class was glued to the link, which closes the entire container 100% 100%.

When I click on a link, I see it because I have eyes. The browser has no eyes, it does not see the text link, it only sees the class 100% 100%. Also the z-index: 100; for reliability.

I can suggest closing the topic. Or leave it for training programmers to bypass cheap protections.

When I press a long tap, the browser is clearly informed about the link. And if there is a link, then it has the attribute title="".

Interestingly, this is a political site, and all this protection does not save a single gram from scanning it with technical means.

Nowadays, and 20 years ago, this whole site can be drained in a couple of minutes. It's easy to scan everything and decompose it into articles. This class has purely decorative protection only from manual copying of information.

All this nonsense is only from illiterate oppositionists. Novaya Gazeta needs to think more about politics, not cheap CSS.