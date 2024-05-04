Copy Link Text
-
There are already established standards. They must be respected.
This link https://novayagazeta.eu/articles/2024/04/20/gasping-for-air-en
Any link from main page
If you look at the picture, for example, I have never used half of these options.
How often do you download files .html ?
For me, I need
"Copy link text" ,
"Translate"
Other types of links have this option. Depends on the link.
-
For the link,
Text exist.
For Pic don't
For text, Translate exist.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
Específy
-
@Zalex108
the request was created for a LINK, not for text or image. And only one type. Other types of links have this "Copy Link Text".
These 2 link types both end with "/" , i.e. I assume that each link has an implied at the end index.html . The links seem to be of the same type, but the behavior of Vivaldi is different. I do not know what the difference is.
"Chrome" has all the necessary options.
I am interested in the option where the link is a link to an article for to copy its text without opening the article.
-
Ok,
As you pointed
@sphera said in Copy Link Text:
This link https://novayagazeta.eu/articles/2024/04/20/gasping-for-air-en
And
If you look at the picture,
I got the link's pic
--
Don't know about Chrome
I do not even have it Installed
--
Putting a random URL with .html to test what happens.
https://m.banggood.com/es/For-65mm-Trimming-Machine-2-In-1-Slotted-Bracket-Invisible-Fasteners-Wardrobe-Cupboard-Panel-Punch-Locator-Aluminum-with-Scale-p-1996465.html
I see no difference.
-
@Zalex108 said in Copy Link Text:
I got the link's pic
me too.
What answer do you expect from me? Do you suspect me that I drew this picture myself?
Yes, you're right -- I drew it, but only in the part "Copy link Text".
I don't work at Vivaldi as a programmer, and I'm not even a tester. I do not know how those pages are created: html, xhtml, dhtml, asp, php , ... .
I cannot understand the work of programmers, why Vivladi has different behavior on different links, OS, hardware.
-
Obviously, this link has the most complex code :
<a hfer="..."><h1 class="very_difficult_class">TITLE</h1></a>
I suggest that programmers throw out everything after
<h1
and copy it only TITLE.
Nasty users don't require anything else.
-
@Zalex108
I'm sorry,
I gave the correct link. But it 's already open.
I know how afraid politicians are in all forums now.
While I was looking for something neutral, I forgot that the specified link should open from the outside, i.e. from the main page. https://novayagazeta.eu (To go to site, test any link to the articles)
-
I've searched a .html since your comment about
-
There really is the link you are looking for, which is what the topic is about. The necessary link has
the attribute title="" is what I really want to copy.
But a dangerous class was glued to the link, which closes the entire container 100% 100%.
When I click on a link, I see it because I have eyes. The browser has no eyes, it does not see the text link, it only sees the class 100% 100%. Also the z-index: 100; for reliability.
I can suggest closing the topic. Or leave it for training programmers to bypass cheap protections.
When I press a long tap, the browser is clearly informed about the link. And if there is a link, then it has the attribute title="".
Interestingly, this is a political site, and all this protection does not save a single gram from scanning it with technical means.
Nowadays, and 20 years ago, this whole site can be drained in a couple of minutes. It's easy to scan everything and decompose it into articles. This class has purely decorative protection only from manual copying of information.
All this nonsense is only from illiterate oppositionists. Novaya Gazeta needs to think more about politics, not cheap CSS.
-
But maybe I'm wrong.
Is such a huge class made just for convenience ? So that users thirsty for politics cannot miss the news ?
That is, "New Jornal" "kills 2 birds with one shot": it makes surfing as convenient as possible, and protects the text from copying.
Then this is practically a standard type of layout.
The link is on top, it is not closed.
Vivaldi must recognize link and find title=”...” for copy.
I can even say it in another way: This is the largest open link, unprotected by anything.
But Vivaldi doesn't see it.
-
shaedrashiro
I would like them to remove some options from the menu that appears when you click on a link. You have a lot of options and I don't use most of those options.